Bangladesh, China sign four deals on disaster management, infrastructure

The documents were signed after a bilateral meeting between Yi and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Afterwards, Foreign Minister Momen said the focus was on bilateral ties for the majority of the one-and-a-half-hour discussion with Yi. The ministry will reveal which of the four deals are MoUs and which are final.