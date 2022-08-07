Bangladesh, China sign four deals on disaster management, infrastructure

Bangladesh has announced four agreements and memoranda of understanding with China revolving around disaster management, infrastructure and cultural exchange during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Dhaka.
The documents were signed after a bilateral meeting between Yi and his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Afterwards, Foreign Minister Momen said the focus was on bilateral ties for the majority of the one-and-a-half-hour discussion with Yi. The ministry will reveal which of the four deals are MoUs and which are final.
According to Shahriar, the deals focus on disaster management, the handover of the bridge built over the Kocha River in southern Bangladesh, the renewal of a cultural exchange agreement and collaboration between Dhaka University and the National Marine Environmental Forecasting Centre of China. Chinese Foreign Minister Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday as part of a multi-legged tour of South and South East Asian nations.