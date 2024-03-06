3 friends killed after pickup rams motorcycles in Sylhet

Three friends have died after a pickup truck crashed into their motorcycles in Sylhet's Jaintiapur Upazila.

Three others were injured in the accident that took place near Jaflong Valley Boarding School on the Sylhet-Tamabil road on Tuesday night, according to Md Tajul Islam, chief of the local police station.

The dead men were identified as 19-year-old Faisal Reza, the son of Jaintiapur Upazila Awami League General Secretary M Liaqat Ali, 22-year-old Syed Shihab Ahmed, and 20-year-old Syed Pavel Ahmed.