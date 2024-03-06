3 friends killed after pickup rams motorcycles in Sylhet

Three friends have died after a pickup truck crashed into their motorcycles in Sylhet's Jaintiapur Upazila.
Three others were injured in the accident that took place near Jaflong Valley Boarding School on the Sylhet-Tamabil road on Tuesday night, according to Md Tajul Islam, chief of the local police station.
The dead men were identified as 19-year-old Faisal Reza, the son of Jaintiapur Upazila Awami League General Secretary M Liaqat Ali, 22-year-old Syed Shihab Ahmed, and 20-year-old Syed Pavel Ahmed.
"A speeding pickup truck travelling to Naljuri collided with two motorcycles, injuring all six youths who were on them," said Tajul, citing witnesses.
Following the accident, the victims were rushed to the Jaintiapur Upazila Health Complex, where Shihab was declared dead by doctors. Faisal and Pavel later succumbed to their injuries at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The injured are receiving treatment at the Upazila Health Complex and Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Police are in the process of taking legal steps in response to the incident, Tajul said.