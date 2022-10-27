Bangladesh to aid farmers in Rabi crop season with Tk 1.37b incentive

People around the globe are suffering greatly from the economic impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, she says
The government has announced an incentive worth Tk 13.7 billion for 1.67 million farmers designed to increase production in the coming Rabi season.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, the order was issued on Wednesday.
Wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, soybean, winter onion and different types of pulse grow in the Rabi season. Although Aman is still being farmed in the fields, some crops are being cultivated early.
The farmers will also receive seeds and fertilisers under the incentive, the statement said.
The incentive is being provided from agricultural rehabilitation aid funds, it added.