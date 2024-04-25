BMD issues heatwave warning for 3 more days

As baking heat batters the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a second consecutive three-day warning.
The ongoing heatwave throughout the country is likely to persist for the next 72 hours, said meteorologist Shaheenul Islam on Thursday.
“The high humidity may increase the discomfort,” he added.
On Wednesday, 52 districts in the country suffered through a heatwave with Bagerhat’s Mongla recording the highest temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius. Dhaka saw a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius.
The weather forecasts had previously indicated that there would be no quick relief from the intense heat and warned people to take precautions in a special bulletin.
Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Rajshahi, Pabna, Faridpur, Gopalganj, and the Khulna Division are likely to experience a severe heatwave in the 24 hours from 9am on Thursday, the BMD said.
The Barishal, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions and the Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, and Bandarban districts are experiencing mild to moderate heat waves which are likely to continue.
The current heatwave may last until May 4-5, said BMD Director Azizur Rahman. However, he added that the mercury will not climb past 42 degrees Celsius during this time.
“Temperatures may rise a bit more, but there is no likelihood of a very severe heatwave. There might be light rain in the Sylhet and Netrokona areas, but no chance in other places.”
The highest temperature recorded over the summer so far was 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Apr 20. Dhaka had registered a temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius that day.
When the mercury rises to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, meteorologists consider it a light heat wave. A moderate heat wave occurs between temperatures of 38-40 degrees Celsius. A severe heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius.
Amid the scorching heat, deaths due to heatstroke are being reported across the country. The government is conducting campaigns to raise awareness.
An elderly man died in Kurigram amid the intense heat on Wednesday. A schoolteacher also died after collapsing in the courtyard of his house in Rajbari.
A man collapsed on the streets of Dhaka’s Gulistan on Tuesday and died after being taken to the hospital. Police believe he may have suffered a heatstroke.
Monday saw a rickshaw driver collapse and die on Dhaka’s streets. Doctors believe he too had a heatstroke. Two deaths were reported on Sunday and another two on Saturday.