BMD issues heatwave warning for 3 more days

As baking heat batters the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a second consecutive three-day warning.

The ongoing heatwave throughout the country is likely to persist for the next 72 hours, said meteorologist Shaheenul Islam on Thursday.

“The high humidity may increase the discomfort,” he added.

On Wednesday, 52 districts in the country suffered through a heatwave with Bagerhat’s Mongla recording the highest temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius. Dhaka saw a high of 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasts had previously indicated that there would be no quick relief from the intense heat and warned people to take precautions in a special bulletin.