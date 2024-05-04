2 die as truck crashes into three-wheeler in Madaripur

After the collision, the truck veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch

Two passengers on a three-wheeler have died and three other people have been injured after a truck crashed into the three-wheeler in Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Rajoir-Sreenadi regional road next to the Kathalia Bridge around 9am on Saturday, said Md Asaduzzaman Howlader, chief of Rajoir Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Hossain Munshi, 55, and Dhalu Howlader, 60, from Charghunshi village in Rajoir.

Several people were headed to Rajoir from their homes in the morning on the three-wheeler when a lumber-bearing truck crashed head-on into it, according to police and locals. After the crash, the truck veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch.

Two people on the three-wheeler were killed on the spot and three other passengers were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to the Rajoir Upazila Health Complex, while the bodies of the dead have been taken to the police station.

The truck was recovered from the ditch and seized, but the driver has not been found, OC Asaduzzaman said.