Floods in Indonesia's South Sulawesi kill 14

A Local Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) officer evacuates an elderly woman from a residential area affected by floods due to heavy rains, in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, March, 2024. REUTERS/FILE

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed 14 people in South Sulawesi, while 115 people were evacuated, the country's disaster management agency said on Saturday.

The early morning floods in Luwu Regency affected more than 1,300 families and damaged more than 1,800 houses, though water levels have since started to recede in some areas, the agency said.