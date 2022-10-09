Government says Critical Information Infrastructure decision won’t affect right to information

The government has defended its decision to declare 29 organisations Critical Information Infrastructure amid criticisms by political and rights groups, saying it will not affect citizens’ right to information.
In a statement on Sunday, the ICT Division said the decision to declare the organisations Critical Information Infrastructure was taken in the interest of the state and people. “A slight breach of security in these structures will cause huge damage to people.”
“It is not connected to violation of people’s right to access information nor is it contradictory to this right.”
The government declared 29 organisations Critical Information Infrastructure under the Digital Security Act to protect digital assets a week ago.
The law has provisions to penalise illegal access to computers, digital devices or networks to breach the information system and obstruct the management of data within the infrastructure.
The BNP said the declaration was a sign that the government is becoming more authoritative. “The government will deprive people of all the information,” said the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International, Bangladesh, questioned the list, terming it “misleading”.
He also said the declaration made it more obvious that reforms to the Digital Security Act are necessary, expressing concern that the declaration may obstruct journalism.
The ICT Division denied the allegation as “flimsy and imaginary”. It accused the critics of spreading confusion among people.
Citing the Digital Security Act, the ICT Division said Critical Information Infrastructure means any external or virtual information infrastructure declared by the government that controls, processes, circulates or preserves any information-data or electronic information and, if damaged or critically affected, may adversely affect public safety or financial security or public health and national security or national integrity or sovereignty.
“It is a must to ensure security of these organisations because they store important and financial information of the people and the government,” the statement said.
It also said the main objective of the declaration is to ensure safe and undisrupted services by constructing proper infrastructure, using hardware and software and maintaining networks following proper standards, and appointing skilled manpower.
India, South Korea, the United Kingdom and many other countries have also listed thier critical information infrastructure.