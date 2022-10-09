Government says Critical Information Infrastructure decision won’t affect right to information

“It is not connected to violation of people’s right to access information nor is it contradictory to this right.”

The government declared 29 organisations Critical Information Infrastructure under the Digital Security Act to protect digital assets a week ago.

The law has provisions to penalise illegal access to computers, digital devices or networks to breach the information system and obstruct the management of data within the infrastructure.

The BNP said the declaration was a sign that the government is becoming more authoritative. “The government will deprive people of all the information,” said the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.