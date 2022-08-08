Can sanctioned IGP Benazir travel to the US for a UN event? Foreign secretary has no definite answer

Bangladesh will make further inquiries to ensure that the US sanctions on Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed will not prevent him from travelling to New York for the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit.

Despite being sanctioned, there is a 'gentleman's agreement' under UN norms that will allow Benazir to attend the event, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Monday.

”But in my experience, there have been a few instances where we have seen exceptions to this rule. So it's hard to predict until it happens."

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead a six-strong Bangladeshi delegation, including Benazir, at the two-day event, which is scheduled to start on Aug 31, according to a home ministry notice.