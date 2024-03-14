    বাংলা

    Jute’s potential should be harnessed for export earnings: Hasina

    The PM urged private companies to purchase new machinery to manufacture innovative products made of jute to increase sales in global markets

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 14 March 2024, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 14 March 2024, 12:12 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the importance of manufacturing jute products to diversify Bangladesh’s export market.

    While speaking to the media at the Jute Day event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday, the head of the government remarked that exporting jute to global markets will scale up foreign exchange earnings in the country.

    “The country’s resources are very limited. Once upon a time, we earned foreign currency by exporting jute. We have to make use of the best quality of jute manufactured in Bangladesh,” she said.

    Highlighting that the jute industry has suffered greatly since the invention of synthetic fibres, the prime minister said, “Nowadays a lot of products are being manufactured by combining jute and leather. Cutting down of trees has also declined due to making furniture out of jute. Jute products hold immense potential, and we should tap into it,” she added.

    Hasina also urged private companies to purchase new machinery to manufacture innovative products made of jute.

    “Luxury car brands like Mercedes Benz and BMW are also incorporating jute in their interiors. This is just a glimpse of the immense contributions jute can make to our economy,” she added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Reduce private practice, focus on research: Hasina tells doctors
    Focus on research not private practice: PM to doctors
    The government will do what is needed to encourage research as it is essential, Hasina says
    Hasina calls on administrators to crack down on hoarding
    PM calls for vigilance against hoarding
    She urges DCs to be wary of attempts to gouge prices of essentials through hoarding during Ramadan
    Anti-govt forces fuelling price hikes through hoarding to create unrest: Hasina
    Anti-govt forces manipulating market: Hasina
    She believes the deadly clashes during the BNP's rally on Oct 28 last year was 'part of a conspiracy to derail' the Jan 7 polls
    Hasina declares handicrafts as 'product of the year' for 2024
    Handicrafts declared 'product of the year' for 2024
    The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for women, the prime minister said during the opening of the Dhaka International Trade Fair

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman