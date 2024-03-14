Jute’s potential should be harnessed for export earnings: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the importance of manufacturing jute products to diversify Bangladesh’s export market.
While speaking to the media at the Jute Day event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday, the head of the government remarked that exporting jute to global markets will scale up foreign exchange earnings in the country.
“The country’s resources are very limited. Once upon a time, we earned foreign currency by exporting jute. We have to make use of the best quality of jute manufactured in Bangladesh,” she said.
Highlighting that the jute industry has suffered greatly since the invention of synthetic fibres, the prime minister said, “Nowadays a lot of products are being manufactured by combining jute and leather. Cutting down of trees has also declined due to making furniture out of jute. Jute products hold immense potential, and we should tap into it,” she added.
Hasina also urged private companies to purchase new machinery to manufacture innovative products made of jute.
“Luxury car brands like Mercedes Benz and BMW are also incorporating jute in their interiors. This is just a glimpse of the immense contributions jute can make to our economy,” she added.