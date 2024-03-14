Jute’s potential should be harnessed for export earnings: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the importance of manufacturing jute products to diversify Bangladesh’s export market.

While speaking to the media at the Jute Day event at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Thursday, the head of the government remarked that exporting jute to global markets will scale up foreign exchange earnings in the country.

“The country’s resources are very limited. Once upon a time, we earned foreign currency by exporting jute. We have to make use of the best quality of jute manufactured in Bangladesh,” she said.