    RAB arrests 24 for attempted mugging under cover of blackout

    Power outages hit half the country on Tuesday, raising security risks at night

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 01:24 PM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 01:24 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 24 suspects who were allegedly preparing to mug people in Dhaka under cover of a blackout triggered by a national grid failure on Tuesday.

    The elite force made the arrests in Shahjahanpur, Motijheel, Paltan and Jatrabari, Assistant Superintendent of Police Farzana Haque of RAB-3 said on Wednesday. The arrestees were mostly in their 20s.

    RAB personnel found poisonous ointment, scissors and knives on the suspects during the arrests.

    Farzana said the suspects regularly mugged people and were preparing to carry out a large operation amid power outages. They will face legal action.

    Over half of Bangladesh was hit by the outage after a transmission line tripped around 2 pm on Tuesday. The situation normalised after several hours.

