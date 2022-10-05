RAB arrests 24 for attempted mugging under cover of blackout

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 24 suspects who were allegedly preparing to mug people in Dhaka under cover of a blackout triggered by a national grid failure on Tuesday.

The elite force made the arrests in Shahjahanpur, Motijheel, Paltan and Jatrabari, Assistant Superintendent of Police Farzana Haque of RAB-3 said on Wednesday. The arrestees were mostly in their 20s.