    বাংলা

    Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj

    Another teenager has been taken into police custody following the killing

    Gopalganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 06:06 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 06:06 AM

    A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Gopalganj’s Tungipara. Police have detained another teenager in connection with the killing.

    The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Tuesday near the Mandulbari Puja venue, according to Muhammad Abul Monsur, chief of Tungipara Police Station.

    The victim was identified as 14-year-old Rishad Sheikh, from Sardarpara village in Patgathi. The detainee was identified as 19-year-old Aziz, a resident of the same village. Both Rishad and Aziz worked at the ‘Maer Doa Chotpoti and Fuchka House’ food stand.

    A Durga Puja fair is held in Mandulbari every year, OC Abul Monsur said, citing locals.

    Various food stalls are set up for the fair. Rishad and Aziz got into an argument as they were trying to attract customers to the ‘Maer Doa’ stall.

    “At one point, Aziz stabbed his co-worker. Locals rushed him to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex. When his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital and died on the way.”

    The body is at the general hospital’s morgue awaiting an autopsy, the police official said.

    Rishad’s mother, Rahima Begum, has filed a murder case at Tungipara Police Station.

    Md Khairul Alam, additional superintendent of Gopalganj police, is inspecting the crime scene.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina to brief media Thursday on UK, US visits
    PM to brief media Thursday on UK, US visits
    She attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London and the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly during the 18-day trip
    Grid failure: Bangladesh’s crushing power outages upend daily lives
    Daily lives upended by crushing power outages
    Restoring electricity after blackouts in four divisions can take time anywhere
    Another Bangladeshi loses a leg in mine explosion at Myanmar border
    Bangladeshi loses a leg in mine blast at Myanmar border
    The victim, a farmer, crossed the border to bring back cattle
    Power Division apologises for outage, opens probe
    Power Division apologises for outage
    The government has formed a committee to investigate what caused the vast blackout

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher