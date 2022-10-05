Teen stabbed to death at Durga Puja fair in Gopalganj

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Rishad Sheikh, from Sardarpara village in Patgathi. The detainee was identified as 19-year-old Aziz, a resident of the same village. Both Rishad and Aziz worked at the ‘Maer Doa Chotpoti and Fuchka House’ food stand.

A Durga Puja fair is held in Mandulbari every year, OC Abul Monsur said, citing locals.

Various food stalls are set up for the fair. Rishad and Aziz got into an argument as they were trying to attract customers to the ‘Maer Doa’ stall.