Bangladesh plans to remove buses running for over 20 years from Dhaka to curb pollution

The government is moving to take buses running for more than 20 years off the streets of Dhaka as part of efforts to curb rising air pollution.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority has been asked to provide a list of such buses by Apr 8 while the Transport Owners Association will submit a plan by Apr 20 on withdrawal of unfit buses, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said in a meeting on Sunday.

The meeting at the Secretariat discussed ways to prevent black smoke emitting from public transports, stop burning of waste, and to make builders cover construction materials – factors that are behind high air pollution.

Saber said the city corporations would take measures to prevent the burning of garbage, especially plastics.