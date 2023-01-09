    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro rail's Pallabi station to open on Jan 25

    Authorities plan to open all the stations along the Agargaon-Uttara route by Mar 26

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM

    The Dhaka metro rail will connect with the Pallabi station from Jan 25.

    Authorities plan to open all stations along the Agargaon-Uttara route by Mar 26 as people get accustomed to the services, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company, said on Monday.

    Currently, the trains are operating from 8 am to 4 pm on the route.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first metro rail service, known as Line 6, on Dec 28. Currently, the trains are not stopping at seven intermediate stations.

    The authorities plan to extend the tracks from Uttara to Motijheel by December next year before opening the route to Kamalapur in 2025.

    Work on the MRT-1 line, the first subway in the country, will set off at the end of this month, Siddique said.

    The metro rail services carried 90,000 people until Jan 8, earning Tk 8.8 million in 10 days.

