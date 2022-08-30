Stay vigilant against false propaganda at home and abroad: Hasina

Bangabandhu never believed that a Bengali could kill him, said the prime minister. “And those traitors now use hyperbolic rhetoric as they have a party and their own people.”

Some people around the world have wronged Bangladesh, she said. “Do you know who they are? They are mostly criminals who fled home after committing the crimes, or the family of Bangabandhu’s killers and war criminals who faced trials. Now they’re spreading false propaganda against Bangladesh.”

She warned that no one should be confused by their falsehoods and urged everyone to remain vigilant.

Hasina highlighted the troubled situation Bangladesh experienced during the rule of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, saying the country had already faced a troubled situation similar to Sri Lanka.

“There’s no point raising false allegations against us. No one is turning Bangladesh into Sri Lanka. Our leaders and activists must remember that Bangladesh can never become Sri Lanka.”

Her government is taking planned steps to ensure the national economy keeps thriving, she said.

Those who talk about human rights or blame the government for human rights violations must have forgotten when she cried for justice after losing her family, said Hasina.

Besides highlighting the violence and terrorism during the BNP’s rule, Hasina said it was hard to accept the party talking about human rights after they had ‘set fire to people and killed them.’