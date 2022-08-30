Stay vigilant against false propaganda at home and abroad: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged everyone to remain vigilant as the families of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s killers, the offspring of war criminals who faced trial and those who fled abroad after committing crimes at home are spreading false propaganda against Bangladesh both at home and abroad.
“Bangabandhu loved the Bengali nation deeply. When the world leaders warned him, and even Mrs [Indira] Gandhi herself said that something was brewing, he never believed it. He said those people around him were like his children and they would never harm him,” Hasina said at a discussion organised by Dhaka Metropolitan Awami League (South) on Tuesday to commemorate National Mourning Day.
Bangabandhu never believed that a Bengali could kill him, said the prime minister. “And those traitors now use hyperbolic rhetoric as they have a party and their own people.”
Some people around the world have wronged Bangladesh, she said. “Do you know who they are? They are mostly criminals who fled home after committing the crimes, or the family of Bangabandhu’s killers and war criminals who faced trials. Now they’re spreading false propaganda against Bangladesh.”
She warned that no one should be confused by their falsehoods and urged everyone to remain vigilant.
Hasina highlighted the troubled situation Bangladesh experienced during the rule of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government, saying the country had already faced a troubled situation similar to Sri Lanka.
“There’s no point raising false allegations against us. No one is turning Bangladesh into Sri Lanka. Our leaders and activists must remember that Bangladesh can never become Sri Lanka.”
Her government is taking planned steps to ensure the national economy keeps thriving, she said.
Those who talk about human rights or blame the government for human rights violations must have forgotten when she cried for justice after losing her family, said Hasina.
Besides highlighting the violence and terrorism during the BNP’s rule, Hasina said it was hard to accept the party talking about human rights after they had ‘set fire to people and killed them.’
She brushed aside the possibility of allowing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to travel abroad for medical treatment.
“Is there any country in the world that would allow someone who embezzled the money of orphans, a convict in jail to roam freely? We were kind enough to allow her to stay at home instead of jail using executive powers.”
The prime minister urged everyone to maintain austerity during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
“We must not waste and start saving as the US won’t let the war finish so quickly. This is the reality. We’ll face a severe crisis globally.”
“But we must ensure the people of Bangladesh keep well and we can become self-sufficient in food production. I urge everyone to come forward to take the necessary action,” the prime minister said.