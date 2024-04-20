Unregistered online news outlets will be closed, says state minister

The Bangladesh government will close an online news outlet if it does not have prior media registration, does not register as an online outlet, and fails to apply for registration, says State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat.
“Our country has 213 established outlets with online versions and another 213 online outlets registered. This means a total of 426 are permitted to operate online. In addition, a list is being prepared of all of those who have applied or are in the process of applying.”
“You demanded that all online news portals aside from these should be shut down. We will close them all. If you submit an application, the portal can remain open until you receive the registration. If registration is rejected, it will be closed.”
The state minister did not indicate exactly when these unregistered online news outlets would be shut down.
Arafat made the remarks during a Meet the Press programme at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in Segunbagicha on Saturday.
Asked whether the state minister was able to take any notable steps in the first 100 days of his tenure, Arafat said, “One hundred days is too short a time to claim great progress. A lot of work has moved forward. As this work is in progress, it cannot be discussed. They will be announced when we have results.”
The government wants to unblock the flow of information, Arafat said.
“The Right to Information Act was passed in parliament during the tenure of Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Hasina. The right to information is guaranteed under the law and we want to strengthen the practice even more.”
The Ministry of Information has sent a letter to the administration to make information available to journalists, the state minister said.
“Many of those involved in state administration can be reluctant to provide information. On behalf of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, we have sent messages to various levels of the administration.”
“If information is sought, it must be given. Those of us working at different levels of the administration are working dutifully on behalf of the government, working on behalf of the people. We are required to provide the public with the information they have a right to get.”
Arafat said he believes that a lack of information allows opportunities for misinformation to spread.
“Similarly, misinformation instead of facts leads society to the brink of destruction. So, we have to think of ways to work together to ensure the free flow of information and in doing so, I think we have to curb disinformation."
He urged the journalists gathered to publish true news stories, even if they go against the government.