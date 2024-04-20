Unregistered online news outlets will be closed, says state minister

The Bangladesh government will close an online news outlet if it does not have prior media registration, does not register as an online outlet, and fails to apply for registration, says State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat.

“Our country has 213 established outlets with online versions and another 213 online outlets registered. This means a total of 426 are permitted to operate online. In addition, a list is being prepared of all of those who have applied or are in the process of applying.”

“You demanded that all online news portals aside from these should be shut down. We will close them all. If you submit an application, the portal can remain open until you receive the registration. If registration is rejected, it will be closed.”

The state minister did not indicate exactly when these unregistered online news outlets would be shut down.