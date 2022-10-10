Road made with plastic waste: showing a path to conserve the environment or a dead end?

Bangladesh has constructed a 100-metre long road at Pirujali Sarakghata in Gazipur using bitumen mixed with plastic waste, the first of its kind in the country.

The use of plastic waste will help to conserve the environment as well as bring down the time and cost of road construction, officials of the Local Government Engineering Department said.

Although the initiative shows a ray of hope for the country struggling to manage plastic waste, experts believe it may increase the road repair cost.

They also said any international law designed to reduce the use of plastic may foil the initiative.

The road in Gazipur was constructed as a pilot project in August under the Greater Dhaka-Mymensingh Road Project.

For the road construction, a mixture of 9 percent plastic waste and 91 percent bitumen were mixed with sand and stones. The mixture was heated at 170 degrees Celsius before being put to use.

“We’re using the mixture to construct the road surface just the way bitumen and brick mixture is used for road carpeting,” said Abdul Barek, executive engineer at the Gazipur LGED.

The 100-metre road has been taken as a pilot project and will be monitored for a year.