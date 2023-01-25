Quader asks DCs not to take up new road construction projects before election

Obaidul Quader has asked deputy commissioners to refrain from taking up new road construction projects before the next general election.
At the annual conference of DCs on Wednesday, the road transport and bridges minister said he was not very eager to talk about the government’s achievements in the communication sector as they were “very much visible”.
He said the government's infrastructure projects completed fully or partly include the Padma Bridge, the Dhaka Metro Rail, the Bangabandhu Tunnel, hundreds of roads, overpasses, and flyovers.
“Now, repairing and preserving the existing roads is our first and foremost task.”
He blamed locally made small passenger vehicles for increased fatality rates in road accidents in rural areas. Still, he urged the DCs to protect poor people’s livelihoods while enforcing laws, such as the ban on three-wheelers on highways.
He asked the district administrators to ensure people follow traffic rules properly to reduce the fatality rates in road accidents.
He said that the government was making guidelines for these vehicles to ensure discipline.