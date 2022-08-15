    বাংলা

    Fire doused at polythene factory in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar

    Several firefighting units tamed the flames after a two-hour effort, but no casualties were reported

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 15 August 2022, 07:34 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 08:46 AM

    A fire that erupted at a polythene factory in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar has been brought under control.

    The incident in Kamalbagh was reported around 12 pm on Monday, said Md Shahjahan Sikder, assistant director of the fire service.

    Several firefighting units subsequently tamed the flames after a two-hour effort, according to officials.

    No casualties have been reported in the incident.

    The authorities could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.

