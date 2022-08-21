Top court allows appeal against lawyer's direct enrolment to HC

The Appellate Division will consider the validity of a gazette notification on the enlistment of Zumman Siddique as a lawyer of the High Court even though he had failed the Bangladesh Bar Council's enrolment exams.

The High Court had previously ruled that his enrolment was valid, but on Sunday, a five-member appellate bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique allowed an appeal against the decision.

Lawyer Aneek R Haque appeared on behalf of the appellants, while Barrister Tania Amir represented Zumman at the hearing.

“The Appellate Division has allowed the appeal against the High Court's ruling. The court asked us to submit a summary of the appeal within four weeks," Barrister Aneek told reporters after the hearing.

The apex court has set Dec 6 for the next hearing and the High Court order will remain suspended until the appeal is disposed of, according to Aneek.

In order to practise law in Bangladesh, one must first attain a bachelor's degree in law before taking the Bangladesh Bar Council's three-stage enrolment exams to qualify as an advocate of the lower courts. They must then pass another set of exams in order to enlist as a High Court lawyer.

Zumman attempted the lower court enrolment exam twice, but failed on both occasions.

However, the Bar Council Order and Rules 1972 provides that lawyers practising in the higher courts abroad can directly enrol as an advocate of Bangladesh's High Court by way of a gazette issued by the government.

The bar council invoked the provision to directly enrol Zumman in September 2019, on the ground that he had been practising as an advocate in the High Court of New Zealand. A gazette was issued a month later on Oct 31.

The decision raised eyebrows within the legal fraternity.

Lawyers Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon and Ishrat Hasan subsequently filed a writ petition challenging the validity of the gazette as well as the provision allowing the direct enrolment of advocates in the High Court.

After a preliminary hearing, the High Court suspended the bar council's decision on Zumman's enrolment in December 2019. But on Nov 8, 2020, the court upheld the validity of the order and fined Sumon and Ishrat Tk 100 for contempt.