Festive mood fills Rajshahi as Hasina visits after five years

An air of excitement is pervading Rajshahi ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first visit to the city in five years.
Chants and slogans echoed throughout the city as Awami League leaders and activists converged on the Madrasa Ground in small processions to join Hasina's rally on Sunday.
The prime minister was scheduled to arrive at the venue around noon after attending a programme at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah.
Hasina is set to inaugurate 25 projects worth Tk 13.17 billion and lay foundation stones for six more projects worth Tk 3.76 billion at the rally.
Awami League leaders expect around 500,000-700,000 people to turn out for the event, where Hasina will solicit voters’ support for her party at the upcoming national election.
Member's of the ruling party's central leadership have been coming to Rajshahi over the last few days. Large archways have been erected almost on all big roads while every nook and cranny of the city is bedecked with banners and festoons to welcome the premier.
LED screens were set up at different points of the city to enable people of the city to watch the prime minister's speech.
The venue for the rally opened to the public in the morning, said former MP Abdul Wadud, also the general secretary of the Rajshahi Awami League.
The Rajshahi district and metropolitan wings of the Awami League are jointly organising the rally. Leaders and activists from Chapainawabganj, Natore, and Naogaon will be in attendance.
Adorned in colourful T-shirts and caps, supporters chanted various slogans as they marched towards the venue to the rhythm of beating drums.
Multiple law enforcement agencies beefed up security in the city ahead of the prime minister's visit. People have been barred from carrying firearms and flying drones in the city since Friday.
The Awami League hired several buses and eight trains for its leaders and activists to travel to the venue.
Each of the trains can accommodate 12,000 passengers and were rented to the Awami League under the direction of the railways ministry, said Asim Kumar Talukdar, director general of the Bangladesh Railway's West Zone.
The trains began arriving in Rahshahi from Chapainawabganj, Rohanpur, Natore, Santahar, Jaipurhat, Pabna's Ishwardi, Sirajganj and Arani in the morning. They will return to the respective stations in the evening.
“Locals want to hear the prime minister’s plan of building a smart Bangladesh at the rally. Our leader Sheikh Hasina's speech will be based on the pledge to build a smart Bangladesh,” said Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton.
“The prime minister's aim of building a digital Bangladesh has been achieved already and people are reaping the benefits. Now, she plans to build a smart Bangladesh by engaging the young generation, which will become a reality soon. She will highlight the development of the country and solicit votes for the Awami League in the upcoming election. We also hope she’ll provide important directives to the people,” the mayor said.
“The prime minister has given us a lot even without us asking. Now, we would like to ask for an economic zone and an international airport [in Rajshahi]. Another thing we want is a four-lane highway from Hatikumrul to Chapainawabganj,” said Adiba Anjum Mita, a reserved-seat MP.