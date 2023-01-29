Festive mood fills Rajshahi as Hasina visits after five years

Member's of the ruling party's central leadership have been coming to Rajshahi over the last few days. Large archways have been erected almost on all big roads while every nook and cranny of the city is bedecked with banners and festoons to welcome the premier.

LED screens were set up at different points of the city to enable people of the city to watch the prime minister's speech.

The venue for the rally opened to the public in the morning, said former MP Abdul Wadud, also the general secretary of the Rajshahi Awami League.

The Rajshahi district and metropolitan wings of the Awami League are jointly organising the rally. Leaders and activists from Chapainawabganj, Natore, and Naogaon will be in attendance.

Adorned in colourful T-shirts and caps, supporters chanted various slogans as they marched towards the venue to the rhythm of beating drums.

Multiple law enforcement agencies beefed up security in the city ahead of the prime minister's visit. People have been barred from carrying firearms and flying drones in the city since Friday.

The Awami League hired several buses and eight trains for its leaders and activists to travel to the venue.

Each of the trains can accommodate 12,000 passengers and were rented to the Awami League under the direction of the railways ministry, said Asim Kumar Talukdar, director general of the Bangladesh Railway's West Zone.

The trains began arriving in Rahshahi from Chapainawabganj, Rohanpur, Natore, Santahar, Jaipurhat, Pabna's Ishwardi, Sirajganj and Arani in the morning. They will return to the respective stations in the evening.