    বাংলা

    Indian Navy says it responded, but could not intervene for safety of hijacked Bangladesh ship’s sailors

    An Indian Navy warship intercepted MV Abdullah and sent an aircraft, but could not intervene considering the safety of the hostages

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 March 2024, 06:52 PM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 06:52 PM

    The Indian Navy has said one of its warships and a patrol aircraft responded to the attack on MV Abdullah by Somali pirates, but they could not intervene considering the safety of the Bangladeshi vessel’s sailors.

    The pirates captured the ship, which was carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE, in the Indian Ocean on Mar 12.

    They also held hostage the 23 Bangladeshi seafarers onboard the ship.

    The Indian Navy said in a post on X on Friday that it deployed a long range marine patrol or LRMP in the evening of Mar 12 after receiving information on the piracy attack.

    The patrol, which according to a Times of India report was a P-8I aircraft, attempted to establish communication to ascertain the status of the ship's crew members.

    However, no response was received from the ship.

    The warship, reportedly INS Tarkash, had also been diverted.

    It intercepted the hijacked MV Abdullah on Mar 14 morning and ascertained the safety of the hostages.

    The warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the hijacked ship until its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia, according to the Indian Navy.

    MV Abdullah’s Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan told his family via a satellite phone on the ship earlier on Friday that more than 50 pirates got aboard the vessel as they reinforced their presence on the hijacked ship.

    The ship also changed location near the Somali coasts.

    The government and the ship’s owner Kabir Group said efforts were on to communicate with the pirates, and rescue the sailors and the vessel.

    RELATED STORIES
    50 pirates are aboard as hijacked ship Abdullah changes location, chief officer tells family
    50 pirates aboard as MV Abdullah changes location
    The pirates allow the sailors to talk to their families via a satellite phone on the bridge
    12 pirates on board hijacked Bangladesh ship as EU force keeps watch on situation
    12 pirates on board MV Abdullah, EU force keeps watch
    At the time of the hijacking, there were 20 alleged pirates on the MV Abdullah but the number has now dropped, according to EUNAVFOR
    Zafar Iqbal was taken hostage by Somali pirates 13 years ago. He urges the crew of the MV Abdullah to be patient
    Patience key to safe rescue of sailors: survivor
    Zafar Iqbal spent 232 days as a hostage of Somali pirates before he and his crew were freed
    Hijacked Bangladeshi ship reaches Somali coast, shadowed by EU maritime force
    Hijacked Bangladeshi ship reaches Somali coast
    A ship from EUNAVFOR, engaged in combating piracy off the coast of East Africa, is tracking the hijacked vessel

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman