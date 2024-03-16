Indian Navy says it responded, but could not intervene for safety of hijacked Bangladesh ship’s sailors

The Indian Navy has said one of its warships and a patrol aircraft responded to the attack on MV Abdullah by Somali pirates, but they could not intervene considering the safety of the Bangladeshi vessel’s sailors.

The pirates captured the ship, which was carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE, in the Indian Ocean on Mar 12.

They also held hostage the 23 Bangladeshi seafarers onboard the ship.

The Indian Navy said in a post on X on Friday that it deployed a long range marine patrol or LRMP in the evening of Mar 12 after receiving information on the piracy attack.