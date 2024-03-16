Indian Navy says it responded, but could not intervene for safety of hijacked Bangladesh ship’s sailors

The Indian Navy has said one of its warships and a patrol aircraft responded to the attack on MV Abdullah by Somali pirates, but they could not intervene considering the safety of the Bangladeshi vessel’s sailors.
The pirates captured the ship, which was carrying coal from Mozambique to the UAE, in the Indian Ocean on Mar 12.
They also held hostage the 23 Bangladeshi seafarers onboard the ship.
The Indian Navy said in a post on X on Friday that it deployed a long range marine patrol or LRMP in the evening of Mar 12 after receiving information on the piracy attack.
The patrol, which according to a Times of India report was a P-8I aircraft, attempted to establish communication to ascertain the status of the ship's crew members.
However, no response was received from the ship.
The warship, reportedly INS Tarkash, had also been diverted.
It intercepted the hijacked MV Abdullah on Mar 14 morning and ascertained the safety of the hostages.
The warship continued to maintain in close vicinity of the hijacked ship until its arrival in the territorial waters of Somalia, according to the Indian Navy.
MV Abdullah’s Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan told his family via a satellite phone on the ship earlier on Friday that more than 50 pirates got aboard the vessel as they reinforced their presence on the hijacked ship.
The ship also changed location near the Somali coasts.
The government and the ship’s owner Kabir Group said efforts were on to communicate with the pirates, and rescue the sailors and the vessel.