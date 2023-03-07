Deadly blasts in Sitakunda reveal govt agencies don’t have data to monitor factories

After dozens of deaths in two devastating explosions in the space of eight months, questions have been raised over the monitoring of factories by the authorities in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

As the government agencies sat to discuss a plan to reduce the risks of accidents in heavy and medium industries in the district on Monday, it turned out that they do not have the exact number of factories in the area.

Shahadat Hossain, the chief executive of the Sitakunda Upazila administration, said a survey showed the area has 480 small to large industrial units, including shipbreaking yards in the area near the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.