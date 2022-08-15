Four die as girder from BRT project falls on passing car in Uttara

A girder has fallen from the Bus Rapid Transit project in Dhaka’s Uttara, killing four people in a passing car.
Two of the people in the car have been rescued and sent to the hospital after the accident occurred around 4:15 pm on Monday, police said.
"The four bodies are still trapped in the car,” said Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Uttara West Police Station. "Two other victims with injuries were rescued and sent to the hospital."
The four bodies trapped inside were identified as the car’s owner Rubel, a woman and two children.
“A girder being moved by a crane fell onto a car,” according to Dewan Azad Hossain, an official from the fire service control room.
Two fire service units are conducting recovery operations at the scene.
BRT is a concept of dedicated bus lanes implemented in many cities worldwide.
In Dhaka, the north section of Bangladesh’s first BRT Line 3 corridor will cover a distance of 20.2 km between Shahjalal International Airport, Tongi and Gazipur, according to the project’s website.
The BRT corridor from the airport to Gazipur will have one BRT lane in each direction located in the middle of the road and only for the use of BRT buses.
But a long delay in the project increased the cost of the construction.
Six flyovers are under construction along the corridor for “better traffic flow”.
Six elevated sections, including 4.5 km BRT lanes from House Building to Cherag, are being constructed.