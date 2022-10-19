RAB claims progress in locating militants in hill tracts as joint drive continues

The joint operation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to catch Islamist militants harboured by tribal seperatist groups has seen “much progress”, the Rapid Action Battalion has said.

“We’ve come a long way. I hope we’ll be able to bring some of the suspects to justice within a few days,” RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said on Wednesday.

He noted that the local administrations made Ruma and Roangchhari in Bandarban off-limits to the tourists due to security risks amid the operation launched on Oct 10.