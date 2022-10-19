RAB claims progress in locating militants in hill tracts as joint drive continues

The joint operation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts to catch Islamist militants harboured by tribal seperatist groups has seen “much progress”, the Rapid Action Battalion has said.
“We’ve come a long way. I hope we’ll be able to bring some of the suspects to justice within a few days,” RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said on Wednesday.
He noted that the local administrations made Ruma and Roangchhari in Bandarban off-limits to the tourists due to security risks amid the operation launched on Oct 10.
After the recent arrests of a dozen of suspected Islamist militants, including several runaway youths, the RAB said they belong to a new group called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, formed by former members of banned militant outfits.
Citing the arrestees, the RAB also said dozens of runaway youths were taking training in the hill tracts with the help of the separatists – a rare nexus that triggered concerns over domestic and regional security.
The law enforcers did not reveal the names of the seperatist groups sheltering Islamist militants, but some believe the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, is involved with the Islamist militants. The new seperatist group turned heads after claiming a murder in June on their Facebook page.
Moin said the law enforcers have gathered information on the location of the militants in the hill tracts, noting that it was difficult for them to hide their identity there. “The operation is ongoing. We’ll let the media know the details soon.”
He also said some videos circulated on social media purportedly showing armed separatists training in the hill tracts appeared to be false. “These seemed to be filmed somewhere else. We can confirm this once we make the arrests.”