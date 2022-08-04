US and Canada agree to help Bangladesh manage Rohingya in Bhasan Char

Thanking the US and Canada for changing their stance, Shahriar said, “Bangladesh solely bore the burden of Bhasan Char. It will ease greatly now with this new pledge of help.”

The UN had objected to the relocation of some of the Myanmar refugees from Cox’s Bazar to the remote island, but recently it agreed to work for the relocated refugees and its agency for refugees, UNHCR, signed a deal with the government in October last year.

Bhasan Char was later included in the Joint Response Plan to manage the Rohingya refugees, for which the UN has raised $3.22 billion since the mass exodus of more than 700,000 refugees from Myanmar’s Rakhine in 2017. The US contributed the highest $1.7 billion to the plan.

Many countries and international agencies had expressed concerns about the safety of the Rohingya in case a cyclone and tidal surge bears down on the isolated island in the middle of the sea. They had also been concerned whether the relocation would be voluntary.

Reports and visits by officials of international agencies suggested the relocated refugees were leading a better life than their relatives in the squalid camps in Cox’s Bazar although some tried to flee to the mainland.