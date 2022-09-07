Hasina introduces Mujib Scholarship, hopes descendants of 1971 Indian war heroes will be friendship ambassadors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she believes the descendants of Indian military personnel who actively took part in Bangladesh’s Liberation War against Pakistan will continue furthering the task their ancestors took upon, that is act as ambassadors of the friendship of these two great nations.

She made the remark while addressing a programme, organised at a hotel in New Delhi, to award the ‘Mujib Scholarship’.

The scholarship is introduced to support academic activities of the 200 students at the 10th and the 12th grade level, who are direct descendants of Indian war veterans who were either martyred or critically wounded during the war in 1971.

“I would love to see that the descendants of the war heroes act as ambassadors of Bangladesh-India friendship and draw parallels with their great forefathers. We feel, youths of both the countries need to interact more closely and connect to the shared history because they are the future leaders and leaders across the borders must work in close collaboration, as our leaders did in the past,” she said while addressing the event as chief guest.

Hasina said the scholarship is Bangladesh’s “humble effort to reconnect the younger generations to the historic past of which they are a proud part”.

She began the speech by saying: “I am deeply honoured to have this opportunity to meet you [the recipients of the scholarship] today.

“This event is especially very close to my heart as this is an opportunity for us to pay our sincere homage to all the martyrs - both from Bangladesh and India, who laid down their lives during our Liberation War in 1971 and to the war veterans of both countries. I am truly delighted to reconnect with you– the descendant family members of our war heroes.”

The prime minister said Bangladesh believes the awardees of the scholarship would have an opportunity to revisit the memories of the valour of their forefathers, relate them to the present circumstances and would continue to bridge between the two countries.

“We [Bangladesh] express our gratitude to our Indian brothers who sacrificed their invaluable lives and shed blood for the cause of our war of liberation. It is always an honour for us to remember those noble persons who sacrificed their lives. My salutations to you, to the brave hearts - our heroes."