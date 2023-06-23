Single-point mooring awaits oil shipment ahead of trial run

The long-awaited single-point mooring -- an offshore bouy designed to pump and siphon imported crude oil to a storage facility -- is set to partially start operations off the coast of Cox's Bazar's Moheshkhali.



Officials at the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) said the first pipeline of the SMP will be commissioned on a trial basis on Jun 25 by unloading a petroleum shipment from Saudi Arabia.



"On the night of Jun 24, a ship carrying 82,000 tonnes of crude oil from Saudi Arabia will arrive at the mooring point in Moheshkhali. A trial run will begin on Jun 25," said Md Lokman, managing director of ERL.



Preparations have also been made to commission the second pipeline, according to him.



Officials are hopeful about officially inaugurating the facility sometime in July or August.



At present, the country imports more than 6 million tonnes of fuel by sea. But infrastructural limitations at the Chattogram Port and navigability issues along the Karnaphuli channel prevent mother vessels from offloading fuel directly.



As a result, these tankers are anchored in the deep sea and unload crude oil through small lighterage vessels. It takes about 11 days to unload a tanker with a capacity of 100,000 DWT.