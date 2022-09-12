WASA MD Taqsem seeks to work remotely from US, again

“The board did not approved his application to work virtually while he is abroad. Yet, he applied to the ministry. It is unacceptable. We will ask him about the matter at the next board meeting,"

Deep added that the WASA MD called him on Sunday and said the application to the ministry was a "mistake".

"He said he will correct it. He will be on duty while in Copenhagen and during his leave in America.”

Government officials are within their rights to apply for leave, according to Md Khairul Islam, additional secretary of the Local Government Division. But leave will not be granted to Taqsem on this occasion, he said.

“He can, of course, apply, but we will only grant leave in line with the rules. We will follow the decision of the [WASA] board."

Taqsem is still in the country, but he was not available for comment on the matter.

The WASA chief had previously visited the US for two months in April. At the time, he faced heavy criticism for virtually attending office.

Since taking office in 2009 on a three-year term, Taqsem has been at the centre of numerous controversies for his conduct in office, his enormous salary and benefits package, and his public comments.

Taqsem's stint as WASA MD for an unprecedented six consecutive terms, which Transparency International, Bangladesh described as a breach of the body's rules and regulations in a 2019 report, has also raised eyebrows.