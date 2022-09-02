Lowest monsoon rainfall in 40 years delays Bangladesh’s paddy cultivation

Bangladesh has experienced heatwaves and the lowest rainfall in four decades during the monsoon this year - a change in the weather condition that has affected paddy cultivation.

As sizzling heat has continued in autumn to bake the citizens with power cuts worsening the situation amid the heat, the abnormal weather patterns have delayed the Aman season of paddy cultivation.

The Department of Agricultural Extension is hoping to meet the plantation target in a couple of weeks by using irrigation.

Meteorologist Abdul Mannan said the rainfall in July was 57.6 percent lower than usual and the lowest in 42 years since the July of 1980.