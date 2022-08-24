In a U-turn, HC revokes sacked ACC official Enamul Basir’s bail in bribery case

The High Court has reversed its decision to grant bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges.

On Wednesday, Justice Md Ashraful Kamal revoked Basir's bail a day after issuing it due to a "procedural defect".

Lawyer Faruk Alamgir Chowdhury represented Basir in court, while Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC.

The same High Court bench on Tuesday passed the bail order upon hearing Basir’s plea. His bail was to remain valid until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence.

However, the order has now been scrapped as the defence failed to file a bail petition with the appeal.

"The court granted bail to Enamul Basir on Tuesday after hearing the arguments of both sides," said Khurshid.

"However, Basir's lawyer had attended the hearing without submitting a bail application," he added.

"The judge believed [he had complied with the procedural requirements] and passed the bail order. Later, it was found out that there was no bail application on record."

The court has now withdrawn the order and de-listed the case as a punitive measure, according to Khurshid.

It had previously set Apr 13 for hearing Basir’s bail appeal, suspending an order that imposed a fine of Tk 8 million on him for taking bribes.

The court also granted bail to Mizanur Rahman, a suspended deputy inspector general of police who was sentenced to three years in prison in the same case, in April.

During a television interview, Mizanur claimed that Basir had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended.

The Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka handed Mizanur and Basir the jail terms on Feb 23 this year.