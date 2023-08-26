Former husband involved in abduction, torture of tax officer, says RAB

On the day of the incident, Masuma was returning to her home in Siddheshwari in her car, she wrote in the case statement. As her car reached near Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, a motorcycle and a rickshaw suddenly blocked the road.

When the driver stepped out of the car to protest, the gang snatched the ignition key and abducted Masuma, leaving her driver Anwar at the scene.

The kidnappers contacted Harun while heading to Hatirjheel. They found the door of the Hatirjheel house closed and started to roam around the area to kill time. Masud later took Masuma and her car to a garage in Kachpur and demanded a ransom of Tk 5 million from the tax official. They taped her mouth and beat her throughout the night. They tortured Masuma until 2 pm the next day.

On Aug 18, Masud went to the capital’s Madartek on Harun's orders. Some of his accomplices went out to buy food at the time, leaving two or three members of their gang behind to keep watch. Masuma took the opportunity to get out of the car and start screaming for help, according to the RAB.

Locals later rushed to the scene and rescued her. They nabbed three members of the gang and informed the Shahbagh police. Later, officers from Sabujbagh Police Station rescued Masuma and arrested three suspects - Saiful, Sabbir and Raju.

They snatched Tk 150,000 and a mobile phone from Joint Commissioner Masuma on the day of the incident. Police later recovered the victim’s laptop and mobile phone from the suspects.