Two Bangladeshi expatriates drown in New York lake

Two members of a family of Bangladeshi origin have drowned in a lake in upstate New York.

Two other members of the family are being treated at a local hospital. One is in critical condition while the other is unconscious.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when the victims went from New York City to visit the White Lake in the town of Bethel.

The victims are family members of Ruhul Amin, an advisor for the Barura Upazila Council in the Cumilla district.