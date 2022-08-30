    বাংলা

    Two Bangladeshi expatriates drown in New York lake

    The victims who died on Sunday were members of the same family and had gone to visit White Lake in the town of Bethel

    New York Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2022, 06:59 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 06:59 AM

    Two members of a family of Bangladeshi origin have drowned in a lake in upstate New York.

    Two other members of the family are being treated at a local hospital. One is in critical condition while the other is unconscious.

    The incident took place on Sunday morning when the victims went from New York City to visit the White Lake in the town of Bethel.

    The victims are family members of Ruhul Amin, an advisor for the Barura Upazila Council in the Cumilla district.

    Ruhul’s son-in-law Afrid Haider, 34, and younger son Basir Amin, 18, died after drowning in the water. His younger daughter Nasreen Amin, 21, was rescued and admitted to Garnet Health Medical Center. Afrid's wife Naima lost consciousness after the incident and has also been hospitalised.

    Fire officials in Sullivan County, 120 miles from New York City, said their divers rushed to the spot following reports of three people drowning. Three people were rescued in an unconscious state and taken to the hospital, but Afrid and Basir could not be saved.

    "Afrid had rented a house by the lake. He and his wife Naima, along with other members of the family, went to the house on Aug 27. After having breakfast on Sunday morning, three of them went down to the lake. Bashir drowned in the deep water after two hours,” said Badrul Haque Azad, secretary of the Barura Upazila Council.

    Naima lost consciousness following the incident, said Badrul.

    An eyewitness reported the incident to the police. They said a man (Basir) began to struggle in the water, and another (Afrid) went to try and rescue him. When the second man started to drown, their companion (Nasreen) dived into the water to try and rescue both of them.

    Locals said the water near the surface of the lake is a little warm, but grows very cold deeper down. Sudden exposure to the cold water paralyses the body, making it difficult to return to the shore. The victims may not have known this about the lake, they said.

    Badrul said Basir and Afrid's funeral prayers will be held at the Jamaica Muslim Center in New York on Tuesday afternoon. They will be buried at the Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Long Island.

    RELATED STORIES
    6 burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire
    6 burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire
    Firefighters say the blaze sparked due to a leak in the gas line. The victims, including two children, have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit and are in critica ...
    Experts say Tk 5 fuel price cut won’t ease public life but will lower transport costs
    Tk 5 fuel price cut won’t impact life: experts
    Shamsul Alam, the energy adviser at the CAAB, said authorities did not take the decision for the welfare of the people
    Dhaka summons Myanmar envoy over mortars fired across border
    Dhaka summons Myanmar envoy over mortar shells
    Bangladesh lodges a 'strong protest' after two mortar shells fired from Myanmar landed across the border in Bandarban
    Fatema Amin, director of Henolux, gets bail in a case over contractor's suicide
    Contractor's suicide: Henolux owner Fatema Amin gets bail
    She and her husband, Nurul Amin, the company's MD, face charges of instigating contractor Gazi Anis's death by suicide over unpaid dues

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher