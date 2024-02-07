Hasina stresses need to preserve traditional sports in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the importance of preserving traditional sports in Bangladesh to instil the virtues they espouse into future generations.

"Our boys and girls must ensure that our traditional games do not fade into oblivion. They are very talented and will perform well [in sports] if given the opportunity. We must excel in all kinds of games," she said while virtually inaugurating the final round of 52nd National Winter Games in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

Hasina highlighted the need to revive traditional games like 'Hadudu' and 'Danguli' on a wider scale, noting that the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a patron of sports.