Truck crashes into electricity pole, cutting power to Pirojpur

The incident occurred in the Daskhali area in Bagerhat's Morrelganj Upazila around 3 am on Thursday, said Mrinal Kanti Boral, an executive engineer at West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd, Pirojpur.



"A Mathbaria-bound truck laden with rice veered out of control and slammed into the electricity pole, leaving Pirojpur in the dark."



Efforts to repair the broken lines are underway. Power transmission is expected to resume by 2 pm, Mrinal said.