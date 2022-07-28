July 28 2022

    বাংলা

    Truck crashes into electricity pole, cutting power to Pirojpur

    The district's power will be cut off until the afternoon, an official says

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2022, 7:31 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 7:31 AM

    The entire district of Pirojpur has been hit by a power outage after a truck crashed into an electric utility pole for the Pirojpur-Bagerhat circuit line.

    The incident occurred in the Daskhali area in Bagerhat's Morrelganj Upazila around 3 am on Thursday, said Mrinal Kanti Boral, an executive engineer at West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd, Pirojpur.

    "A Mathbaria-bound truck laden with rice veered out of control and slammed into the electricity pole, leaving Pirojpur in the dark."

    Efforts to repair the broken lines are underway. Power transmission is expected to resume by 2 pm, Mrinal said.

    RELATED STORIES
    PM Hasina slams ‘pointless’ Russia-Ukraine war
    Hasina slams Russia-Ukraine war
    The prime minister said that the war is endangering the lives of common people and only profiting weapons dealers
    Tribunal sentences six to death for war crimes in Khulna during 1971 Liberation War
    6 to die for 1971 war crimes in Khulna
    The accused were convicted of murder, genocide and crimes against humanity in Botiaghata Upazila
    Even after conviction, sacked Teknaf OC Pradip, wife Chumki protest their innocence
    Pradip, wife protest their innocence after conviction
    The notorious OC was sentenced to 20 years in prison while his wife received 21 years of jail time
    Bangladesh army helicopter crash-lands in Dhaka
    Army helicopter crash-lands in Dhaka
    Two pilots aboard the helicopter were rescued and sent to the Dhaka CMH

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher