Cabinet asks energy ministry, BPC to justify fuel oil price hike again

Anwarul said the cabinet was “aware” that the ministry and the BPC chairman had already spoken about the matter.

Asked if there were any instructions on readjusting the prices to the global market, where the prices are falling, Anwarul said: “[The ministry and BPC] have explained this in detail and they will do so again.”

He declined to comment on the matter. “Because this is a technical issue. Many questions will linger if I try to explain this in brief and I might not be able to answer them.”

“This is why the energy ministry has been asked to rebrief.”