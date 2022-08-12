Mugger arrested over trader's murder at Uttara ATM booth

Police have arrested an alleged mugger on charges of stabbing a man to death inside an ATM booth in Dhaka's Uttara.

The victim, 44-year-old Sharif Ullah, was a tiles trader from Gazipur, according to the police. He ran his family's tiles and sanitary ware store in Uttara's sector No. 12.

Sharif had withdrawn some cash from the ATM booth of Dutch Bangla Bank in sector No. 11 around 12:30 am on Friday when the suspect barged in with a knife and tried to snatch the money, said Uttara West Police Station chief Md Mohsin.

Sharif tried to hold him off but was gravely wounded in the ensuing scuffle. The alleged robber, identified as Abdus Samad, 38, ran out as soon as the booth's security guard opened the door.

He was later apprehended by pedestrians and other guards in the area.

Police recovered a blood-stained knife from Samad, said Mohsin.

A police patrol team rushed Sharif to Uttara Modern Medical College where doctors declared him dead.

His brother Anwar Hossain has started a case over the incident, according to Mohsin.