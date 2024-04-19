    বাংলা

    Dump truck runs over 2 motorcycles, killing 3 people in Rajshahi

    The accident in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila leaves two other motorcyclists injured

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2024, 03:51 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2024, 03:51 PM

    Two motorcycles have been crushed under a sand-laden dump truck in an accident that left three people dead and two others injured in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila.

    The driver fled with the truck after the accident in the Muraripur area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway on Friday afternoon, said Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar of Damkura Police Station.  

    Two people died on the spot and three injured were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared one of them dead, he said.

    One of the two survivors was in a critical state, according to the sub-inspector.

    “We’re working on identifying the truck. The process to take legal steps over the accident is under way.”

    The dead are Asif Iqbal, 19, Mohammad Sweet, 31, and Tajul Islam, 25. The injured have been identified as Julhas Uddin, 32, and Rimon Hossain, 35.

