Dump truck runs over 2 motorcycles, killing 3 people in Rajshahi

Two motorcycles have been crushed under a sand-laden dump truck in an accident that left three people dead and two others injured in Rajshahi’s Paba Upazila.



The driver fled with the truck after the accident in the Muraripur area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway on Friday afternoon, said Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar of Damkura Police Station.



Two people died on the spot and three injured were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared one of them dead, he said.