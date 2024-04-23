EC suspends Upazila polls in Bandarban’s Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari

The Election Commission has suspended elections in three Upazilas in the Bandarban District amid ongoing joint operations in the area following robberies at three bank branches by the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

The EC had previously announced polls in Thanchi and Rowangchari on May 8 and in Ruma on May 21. The election regulator now says voting will be held in these Upazilas at a later time when convenient.

An inter-ministry meeting on the 6th Upazila Elections led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was held at the EC’s headquarters on Tuesday. The decision to delay the elections in the three Upazilas was made at the meeting.

More to follow