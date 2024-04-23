    বাংলা

    EC suspends Upazila polls in Bandarban’s Ruma, Thanchi, and Rowangchhari

    The decision was made as joint operations are being conducted in the area against the KNF, the Election Commission said

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 08:42 AM

    The Election Commission has suspended elections in three Upazilas in the Bandarban District amid ongoing joint operations in the area following robberies at three bank branches by the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF).

    The EC had previously announced polls in Thanchi and Rowangchari on May 8 and in Ruma on May 21. The election regulator now says voting will be held in these Upazilas at a later time when convenient.

    An inter-ministry meeting on the 6th Upazila Elections led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal was held at the EC’s headquarters on Tuesday. The decision to delay the elections in the three Upazilas was made at the meeting.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Joint forces operation: Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari again under travel ban
    Travel ban again on Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari
    Three Upazilas in Bandarban discourage tourists less than three months after the lifting of previous travel ban
    Bandarban hotels hit hard by booking cancellations after KNF attacks on banks
    Bandarban hotels hit by booking cancellations
    Although the attacks occurred in remote Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas, hotels and resorts in even Bandarban Sadar town have reported booking cancellations
    Another Bawm man arrested in Bandarban for ‘aiding KNF’
    Another Bawm man arrested
    The 57-year-old suspect Lal Lian Siam Bawm lives in Bethel Para of the hilly town of Ruma
    ‘Criminals’ arrested, weapons recovered in hill district raid, says army chief
    ‘Criminals’ held, weapons recovered in hill districts: army chief
    SM Shafiuddin Ahmed says the KNF had taken advantage of peace negotiations

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps