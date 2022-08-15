    বাংলা

    Train services from Dhaka to north resume after 11 hours of shutdown

    Three compartments of Drutojan Express train from Dhaka veered off tracks in the Dhirashram area of Gazipur city on Sunday night

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 August 2022, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 15 August 2022, 06:19 AM

    Train operations to the north and west of the country have resumed 11 hours after a train’s compartments veered off tracks in the Dhirashram area of Gazipur city.

    Services resumed at 8:15 am on Monday, said Rezaul Islam, station master of Joydebpur junction.

    Earlier on Sunday night, after the Panchagarh-bound Drutojan Express train from Dhaka reached Dhirashram at 9:15 pm, one compartment of the train overturned and three derailed. As a result, rail communications were suspended between Dhaka and northern districts.

    "Following the accident, railway police, officers from Sadar Metro Police Station and Joydebpur Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and started rescuing the passengers. Later, at around 12:30 pm, a train from Dhaka arrived and started rescue operations,” said Rezaul.

    "Train movement resumed through the meter-gauge line of the route after the compartments were removed in the morning.”

    However, it will take more time to resume operations through the broad-gauge line, he said.

    Meanwhile, those injured in the train accident are being treated at Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital and Tongi’s Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital.

    Md Rafiqul Islam, resident doctor at Tajuddin hospital, said that 15 people injured in the train accident came to the hospital on Sunday night. Of them, 12 left after primary treatment. Two men and one woman are still in hospital care.

    Two victims have received primary treatment at Ahsan Ullah hospital, said Md Parvez Hossain, resident doctor at the hospital.

