Train services from Dhaka to north resume after 11 hours of shutdown

Train operations to the north and west of the country have resumed 11 hours after a train’s compartments veered off tracks in the Dhirashram area of Gazipur city.

Services resumed at 8:15 am on Monday, said Rezaul Islam, station master of Joydebpur junction.

Earlier on Sunday night, after the Panchagarh-bound Drutojan Express train from Dhaka reached Dhirashram at 9:15 pm, one compartment of the train overturned and three derailed. As a result, rail communications were suspended between Dhaka and northern districts.

"Following the accident, railway police, officers from Sadar Metro Police Station and Joydebpur Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and started rescuing the passengers. Later, at around 12:30 pm, a train from Dhaka arrived and started rescue operations,” said Rezaul.

"Train movement resumed through the meter-gauge line of the route after the compartments were removed in the morning.”