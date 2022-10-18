Feni man, condemned to death for raping a teenage girl, caught after 18 years

A man who was sentenced to death for the rape of a teenage girl in Feni has been arrested after spending 18 years on the run.

The Rapid Action Battalion apprehended 55-year-old Latu Mia, alias Ali Nabi, in Dhaka's Badda on Monday, according to Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed

In May 2003, Latu and a few others gang-raped a 13-year-old girl while holding her mother, a widow, at gunpoint in Sonagazi.

The next day, the mother started a case over the incident, which sent shockwaves across the country.

Charges were subsequently pressed against Latu, along with his associates, Md Faruk, Jahangir Alam and Abul Kashem.

Later, in July 2022, a court handed down the death penalty to Latu, Jahangir and Kashem. Faruk was acquitted as the evidence against him was not strong enough for a conviction.