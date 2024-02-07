Myanmar ready to take back security personnel who fled to Bangladesh: BGB

Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh, has said that Myanmar is ready to take back the people who fled across the border to escape the conflict between junta forces and armed insurgents.

As many as 327 people, including members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) and security forces, have taken refuge in southern Bangladesh over the last four days after surrendering their weapons to the BGB.

Eight of them have been sent to Cox's Bazar and Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The group also includes four women and children, who are the family members of two BGP personnel, Siddiqui said on Wednesday after a visit to Bandarban's Ghumdhum High School, where the Myanmar nationals are taking shelter.

Panic has gripped the Tumbru border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari Upazila over the past week, with gunshots regularly ringing out from the Myanmar side amid heavy fighting between security forces and rebels from the Arakan Army.