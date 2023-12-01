Cox's Bazar Express begins operations with maiden journey to Dhaka

The intercity 'Cox's Bazar Express' has set off on its maiden journey to Dhaka, marking a significant milestone for railway communication in Bangladesh.

The commercial train departed from Cox's Bazar at 12:30 pm on Friday, according to station master Golam Rabbani.

The spectacular oyster-shaped railway station, the largest in Asia, has been built in Jhelongja with the aim of connecting Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by train.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102 km railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar on Nov 11, with the Chattogram to Dohazari railway already operational.