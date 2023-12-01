    বাংলা

    Cox's Bazar Express begins operations with maiden journey to Dhaka

    The train is scheduled to reach the capital at 9:10 pm

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM

    The intercity 'Cox's Bazar Express' has set off on its maiden journey to Dhaka, marking a significant milestone for railway communication in Bangladesh.

    The commercial train departed from Cox's Bazar at 12:30 pm on Friday, according to station master Golam Rabbani.

    The spectacular oyster-shaped railway station, the largest in Asia, has been built in Jhelongja with the aim of connecting Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by train.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102 km railway from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar on Nov 11, with the Chattogram to Dohazari railway already operational.

    On the first day of commercial operations, the Cox's Bazar to Dhaka train is scheduled to reach the capital via Chattogram at 9:10 pm.

    The arrival time from Cox's Bazar to Chattogram is set at 3:40 pm, departing at 4 pm with a 20-minute break to reach the Dhaka Airport Station at 8:30 pm. A three-minute break is scheduled at the Kamalapur station.

    The return journey from Dhaka is slated for 10:30 pm on Friday, reaching Cox's Bazar at 6:40 am the next morning.

    Eastern Railway official Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddiqui said that a pair of intercity trains will operate on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, accommodating 780 passengers.

    For the journey from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, the lowest fare for a non-AC seat is Tk 505, while an AC seat and AC berth are priced at Tk 1,156 and Tk 1,731, respectively.

    Train No. 814, operating from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, observes Monday as its weekly holiday, while train No. 813 from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka remains closed on Tuesday.

    All train tickets on this route have been pre-sold until Dec 10.

    In an effort to enhance the comfort and safety of tourists, authorities have decided to operate the train with Korean coaches.

