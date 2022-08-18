Teacher couple found dead inside car in Gazipur

Police have retrieved the bodies of a couple, both teachers, from a car in Gazipur city.

Ziaur Rahman Mamun, the head teacher of Tongi's Shaheed Smriti School, and his wife Jeli Akhter, an assistant teacher at Amjad Ali High School, were found dead in the South Khailkur Bogartek area on Thursday, according to Gacha Police Station chief Nanda Lal Chowdhury.

The couple resided in Tongi's Kamarjuri.

"They left home for work in their car on Wednesday morning. They were on their way back around 6:20 pm. But since then, there hadn't been any trace of them," their son Md Miraj told reporters.

The family looked for them throughout the night, but to no avail. A few locals later discovered the couple lying inside their car and reported the matter to the police in the morning. "Father was in the driver's seat," said Miraj.

Law enforcers went to the area and rushed the couple to the Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College Hospital in Boardbazar. They were later taken to a hospital in Dhaka's Uttara, where doctors declared them dead, according to Miraj.

The process is underway to send the bodies to Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said OC Nanda Lal.