18 Rohingya refugees detained in Noakhali after 'fleeing' Bhasan Char

Residents of Char Elahi Union in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila have detained 18 Rohingya refugees, including children, who allegedly fled the settlement on Bhasan Char island and handed them over to police.
Locals caught them near an embankment at the union's ward No. 3 on Saturday, according to Companiganj Police Station chief Md Sadekur Rahman.
The adult detainees were identified as Md Taiyab, 38, Samsida Begum, 32, Sahara Begum, 27, Aziza, 18, Jahid Hossian, 22, and Ebadullah, 30.
“The presence of a group of women, along with some children, in the area aroused suspicion among locals. They identified themselves as Rohingya refugees after they were questioned," said Faruk Hossian, a resident of Char Elahi.
The refugees were immediately taken to the Char Elahi Union Parishad office before being handed over to the police.
“The detained Rohingya refugees fled the settlement on Noakhali’s Bhasan Char with the help of local agents to seek shelter at camps in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. Legal steps will be taken against them in line with the instructions from higher-ups,” OC Sadekur said.