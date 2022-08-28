    বাংলা

    18 Rohingya refugees detained in Noakhali after 'fleeing' Bhasan Char

    They allegedly fled the refugee settlement on Bhasan Char island with the help of local agents to seek shelter at camps in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, according to police

    Noakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 August 2022, 08:21 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 08:21 AM

    Residents of Char Elahi Union in Noakhali’s Companiganj Upazila have detained 18 Rohingya refugees, including children, who allegedly fled the settlement on Bhasan Char island and handed them over to police.

    Locals caught them near an embankment at the union's ward No. 3 on Saturday, according to Companiganj Police Station chief Md Sadekur Rahman.

    The adult detainees were identified as Md Taiyab, 38, Samsida Begum, 32, Sahara Begum, 27, Aziza, 18, Jahid Hossian, 22, and Ebadullah, 30.

    “The presence of a group of women, along with some children, in the area aroused suspicion among locals. They identified themselves as Rohingya refugees after they were questioned," said Faruk Hossian, a resident of Char Elahi.

    The refugees were immediately taken to the Char Elahi Union Parishad office before being handed over to the police.

    “The detained Rohingya refugees fled the settlement on Noakhali’s Bhasan Char with the help of local agents to seek shelter at camps in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. Legal steps will be taken against them in line with the instructions from higher-ups,” OC Sadekur said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tea estates in Sylhet come alive as workers return after a wage hike
    Tea estates in Sylhet come alive as workers return
    A weeks-long standoff between workers and estate owners ended on the prime minister's assurance that daily wages would be hiked by Tk 50 to Tk 170
    Traffic policeman among two killed in Uttara road accident
    Traffic policeman among 2 killed in Uttara crash
    A lorry ran them over from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, killing them instantly
    Power outages 'ease' as diesel-run plants restart amid better supply
    Power outages ‘ease’
    Daily electricity shortage falls to 500MW from over 2,000MW last month, according to government data
    Hasina stresses need to focus on tea workers' welfare
    Look after tea workers as well: Hasina
    She talks the owners into increasing the daily wage of the workers by Tk 50 to Tk 170 in meeting

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher