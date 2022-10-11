RAB says militants have joined forces with separatists in hill tracts

Multiple separatist groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts may have been harbouring members of the recently identified Islamist militant outfit and allowing them to use the area to train recruits, the Rapid Action Battalion has said.
The RAB shared the findings on Monday after arresting 12 suspected members of the new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharkwia, which was formed by former members of banned Islamist groups Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, Harkat-ul Jihad al-Islami Bangladesh and Ansar Al Islam.
A combined task force of different security and law-enforcing agencies are conducting raids and operations to capture the militants and separatists, RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a press briefing, declining to reveal the names of the separatist groups.
Nur Khan Liton, executive director of legal rights group Ain o Salish Kendra who studies extremist activities in Bangladesh, told bdnews24.com: “I suspect these matters are rooted in a single source, but they are coming out in different forms.”
The investigation that led to the discovery of the new militant outfit started when seven college students from Cumilla and Dhaka went missing in August. Their families subsequently went to police to locate them.
Later, the authorities revealed that the youths had left their homes “to join militancy”. RAB arrested the seven youths and five others over the past week.
On Monday, RAB published a list of 38 suspected militants after tracing as many as 55 young adults who had left their homes in the last two years to take up militancy.
The 38 youths whose names have been published were taking training in the remote hills of Bandarban, Moin said, citing the arrestees, who include Shah Md Habibullah, the imam of a mosque in Cumilla.
The RAB arrested him with Niamat Ullah, Mohammad Hossain, Rakib Hasnat alias Niloy, and Saiful Islam alias Zayed Chowdhury Roni in the capital's Jatrabari and Keraniganj areas.
He faces charges of inspiring youths to join militancy and financing terrorism.
Habibullah acted as a recruiter for the group, said RAB Commander Moin. Habibullah has been running a madrasa in Bandarban's Naikkhyangchhari.
“He is also one of the financiers of this organisation. He raised funds for it by giving lectures to madrasas. Habibullah was responsible for recruiting and indoctrinating the seven missing students from Cumilla."
COMBAT TRAINING IN THE HILLS
Commander Moin said RAB is working to uncover the new militant group’s plans and a coordinated operation is underway to track down the militants. "We'll learn more about their plans if we can make more arrests."
He said more than 50 runaway youths were being trained under the guidance of a few separatist groups in the hilly district of Bandarban. “They are staying there as members of the new militant organisation. They have been trained in bomb-making and are being prepared to take part in armed conflict,” he said.
He said the investigation was at a very early stage to determine whether the new group poses any imminent threats. “We may get to know more if we can capture some of the top leaders of the group.”
RAB’S ARGUMENT FOR PUBLISHING THE 38 NAMES
Asked why RAB has gone public with the names of the runaway youths now, Commander Moin drew parallels from the pretexts of the Holey Artisan attack in 2016 in Dhaka.
“Before the Holey Artisan tragedy, we did have some names who had radical connections. But those names weren’t published. That’s why this time we’ve decided to publish these 38 names that we were able to verify. We publicised these names to ask all stakeholders to support us so that these young men can be brought to book,” he said.
According to him, the new group is working on the basis of targets for recruitment. Ansar Al Islam followed the same strategy. “The arrestees have given us details about their recruitment process – how they target a potential member.”
“It seemed that several groups of youths disappeared in phases. Many families did not inform us that their children have been missing for two years. Even neighbours said these youths are abroad. The families of some of the youths who are missing for two to three months claimed they were travelling in Tabligh Jamaat’s groups to preach Islam.”
FAMILIES RECEIVE FUNDS
The RAB spokesman said some of the families claimed the youths sent them money from abroad, but the arrestees confirmed they were actually in Chattogram Hill Tracts.
The families received aid from the organisation’s funds sometimes, although small sums, Moin said.
“The new group claims themselves to be the strongest among the militant groups. It is in their strategy to help the family of a member in bad times.
“They promise treatment in case of injury to a member. They also pledge help if a member’s family is in danger. This is how they inspired the youths.”
Moin said the arrestees could not give details of the source of funds because they were regional coordinators, but said they collected some money from members and supporters.
They prioritised people who can give Tk 20,000 per month for membership, according to him.