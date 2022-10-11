RAB says militants have joined forces with separatists in hill tracts

COMBAT TRAINING IN THE HILLS

Commander Moin said RAB is working to uncover the new militant group’s plans and a coordinated operation is underway to track down the militants. "We'll learn more about their plans if we can make more arrests."

He said more than 50 runaway youths were being trained under the guidance of a few separatist groups in the hilly district of Bandarban. “They are staying there as members of the new militant organisation. They have been trained in bomb-making and are being prepared to take part in armed conflict,” he said.

He said the investigation was at a very early stage to determine whether the new group poses any imminent threats. “We may get to know more if we can capture some of the top leaders of the group.”

RAB’S ARGUMENT FOR PUBLISHING THE 38 NAMES

Asked why RAB has gone public with the names of the runaway youths now, Commander Moin drew parallels from the pretexts of the Holey Artisan attack in 2016 in Dhaka.

“Before the Holey Artisan tragedy, we did have some names who had radical connections. But those names weren’t published. That’s why this time we’ve decided to publish these 38 names that we were able to verify. We publicised these names to ask all stakeholders to support us so that these young men can be brought to book,” he said.

According to him, the new group is working on the basis of targets for recruitment. Ansar Al Islam followed the same strategy. “The arrestees have given us details about their recruitment process – how they target a potential member.”

“It seemed that several groups of youths disappeared in phases. Many families did not inform us that their children have been missing for two years. Even neighbours said these youths are abroad. The families of some of the youths who are missing for two to three months claimed they were travelling in Tabligh Jamaat’s groups to preach Islam.”