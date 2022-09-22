3 more arrested in Kurigram over SSC question leaks

Police have arrested two more teachers and an office assistant of a school in connection with the Secondary School Certificate test question paper leaks in Kurigram's Bhurungamari Upazila.

Police brought them in for questioning on Wednesday but were shown arrested in the case over the incident on Thursday.

The arrestees are Sohel Al Mamun, a Bangla teacher of Bhurungamari Nehal Uddin Pilot Girls High School, Hamidul Islam, a physics teacher and Sujan Mia, a clerk.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people, including the headmaster of the school, were arrested.