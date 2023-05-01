Minimum wage structure does not cover Bangladesh brick kiln labourers. Many of them are even unaware of their rights

Aminbazar area under Savar Upazila in Dhaka is home to several brick kilns, and these kilns employ a good number of day labourers, mostly female, for brick manufacturing.

These labourers work eight hours daily, with two hours of unpaid breaks in between, which means they spend 10 hours a day at their workplace, which has long been considered one of the most demanding and most hazardous jobs available in Bangladesh and a sector which is still plagued by modern-day slavery.

But for Anwara Begum, Sabina Begum and Sufia Begum, all work at Messrs Siddique Brick Field in the area, the risks involved with their jobs come at the bottom of their priority list.

For them, having a job, which comes with constant verbal abuse and sometimes coupled with physical abuse, is at the top of their priority list so that they can keep paying for their necessities.