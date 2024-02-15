    বাংলা
    Bangladesh begins handover of Myanmar border guards

    As many as 330 people fled from Myanmar amid heavy fighting between junta forces and rebels

    Cox's Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 04:08 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 04:08 AM

    The process of repatriating 330 people, mostly members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) who fled into Bangladesh to escape an ongoing conflict between military forces and insurgents, is underway in Cox's Bazar.

    They will be handed over to Myanmar authorities at the Bangladesh Navy's jetty in Inani on Thursday, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

    According to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the security personnel and their families were given refuge in two schools in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf and Bandarban's Ghumdhum.

    They were transported to the jetty on 12 buses around 7:30 am.

    A Myanmar Navy ship is waiting at the maritime border to take them home. A tourist ship will transfer the BGP members and their families to the navy vessel off the Inani coast.

    The BGB director general and the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh, accompanied by officials from both nations, are overseeing the process amid heightened security.

    Police, the Rapid Action Battalion, BGB, and Coast Guard personnel have been deployed to ensure a safe handover process.

