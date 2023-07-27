Young Bangladeshis push for climate action but workers left out

In fast-growing Dhaka, which is losing what is left of its green spaces and water bodies to urban development, residents are rallying to protect their environment and fight climate change.

In May, when the Bangladeshi capital's southern authority wanted to expand a key road, it cut down a few hundred trees, sparking a protest by neighbourhood youth who organised a vigil to save the remaining trees.

Their action was quickly joined by leading green activists and artists - and the city corporation eventually left a few dozen older trees intact.