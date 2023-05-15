    বাংলা

    Chattogram gas crisis to ease by Monday evening: KGDCL

    People in the port city have been struggling with gas supply disruption after LNG terminal halted production due to Cyclone Mocha

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 May 2023, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 11:47 AM

    The gas supply to households in Chattogram city, which was disrupted by Cyclone Mocha, will return to normal by Monday evening, according to the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

    “The residential gas supply is expected to return to normal by Monday evening. The supply began to resume gradually from the morning. We hope the supply to industrial factories will be back soon,” said Aminur Rahman, general manager of KGDCL.

    According to KGDCL, at least 350 MMcf gas is required daily for the port city’s households, businesses, fertiliser factories and power stations. At least 50 MMcf gas is needed for household use.

    “At least 150MMcf gas will be available from the floating LNG terminal by Monday evening, which will bring relief to the people,” Aminur Rahman said.

    The supply of gas to households in parts of the port city improved.

    The authorities halted supply from the LNG terminal on Friday as Cyclone Mocha was approaching. As a precaution, the two Floating Storage Regasification Units, or FSRUs, of the liquified natural gas terminal near Moheshkhali channel in Cox’s Bazar were moved to the deep sea.

    The daily routines of the port city's residents and businesses have been hampered severely due to the supply disruption for the last three days. People could not cook at home since Saturday.

    The city's CNG stations are also offline due to the supply disruption, which has nearly halted the city’s traffic and pushed fares up.

    Looking for an alternative fuel to run the kitchen, people crowded gas cylinder stores in the city where the traders had hiked prices. Prices at restaurants in Chattogram also skyrocketed.

    The Chattogram administration conducted a drive at some points in the city and handed traders Tk 48,000 in fines.

    Although a 12-kg LPG gas cylinder costs Tk 1,600 to Tk 2,000, Taher Store, a gas cylinder shop at Sholoshohor, was selling one for Tk 3,000, said Executive Magistrate Pratik Dutta. Another shop, Sohel Store, was asking the customers to buy gas stoves along with the cylinders.

    The mobile court fined Taher Store and Sohel Store Tk 20,000 and Tk 5,000 for charging their customers extra money.

    Also, Kitchen Traders at Enayet Bazar was fined Tk 10,000, while three other stores were fined Tk 13,000 over a similar complaint.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh court orders investigation into corruption allegations against football federation officials
    BFF under scanner for graft allegations
    The ACC was asked to submit a report on top BFF officials in four months
    Over 2,500 Rohingya shanties damaged by Cyclone Mocha
    Over 2,500 Rohingya shanties damaged by cyclone
    A total of 1,611 Rohingya refugees were affected by the storm
    Tk 3bn Dhanmondi house is govt property, top court reconfirms
    Tk 3bn Dhanmondi house is govt property: SC
    The court also upheld a Tk 10,000 fine for journalist Abed Khan for concealing information and filing a writ claiming ownership of the house
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a press briefing on her recent overseas trip to Japan, the US, and the UK.
    Whole world is experiencing dollar crisis: PM
    The premier returned to Bangladesh on May 9 after visits to Japan, the US, and the UK

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury