Chattogram gas crisis to ease by Monday evening: KGDCL

The gas supply to households in Chattogram city, which was disrupted by Cyclone Mocha, will return to normal by Monday evening, according to the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

“The residential gas supply is expected to return to normal by Monday evening. The supply began to resume gradually from the morning. We hope the supply to industrial factories will be back soon,” said Aminur Rahman, general manager of KGDCL.

According to KGDCL, at least 350 MMcf gas is required daily for the port city’s households, businesses, fertiliser factories and power stations. At least 50 MMcf gas is needed for household use.

“At least 150MMcf gas will be available from the floating LNG terminal by Monday evening, which will bring relief to the people,” Aminur Rahman said.

The supply of gas to households in parts of the port city improved.